Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari appointed as Chief Justice of Madras High Court

Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari has been appointed as the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court, succeeding Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava, who retired on Thursday, March 5.

Union Minister of State for Law and Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal announced Dharmadhikari’s appointment in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

“In exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, the President of India, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari, Judge of the High Court of Kerala, to be the Chief Justice of the High Court of Madras with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office. I convey my best wishes to him,” Meghwal wrote.