'Surprise in the skies': MK Stalin meets tennis star Novak Djokovic on flight, posts pic

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin was in for a surprise on Monday, January 29 when he met Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic on a flight to Spain. On his X handle, Stalin wrote with a picture, “Surprise in the skies: Met #Tennis legend @DjokerNole en route to #Spain!”
A few social media users took to X to share their surprise while others expressed hope that the chief minister had invited Djokovic to Chennai.
Another user, Parthiban, mentioned Minister of Sports and Youth Welfare Udhayanidhi Stalin in a post and requested the government to invite Novak Djokovic for the Chennai ATP open. He said it would be a massive boost to tennis in Tamil Nadu.
Stalin would visit Spain and other countries to attract foreign investments and would return to Chennai on February 7. Addressing the reporters before departure, the chief minister said his visit to Spain is part of his government’s efforts to make Tamil Nadu a trillion-dollar economy by 2030. He added that he will be holding investment conferences with companies in Spain to showcase the potential of investment in the state.