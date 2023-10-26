Suriya to team with Sudha Kongara, Dulquer, Nazriya for next movie

Kollywood actor Suriya will once again join hands with filmmaker Sudha Kongara for his upcoming film. In a short video, the actor revealed the partial title of the film as Puranaanooru, and confirmed that it will be produced by his own production house 2D Entertainment. The cast of the film, as known so far, includes Dulquer Salman, Nazriya Fahadh, and Vijay Varma. GV Prakash will compose the music, and this will also be his 100th film.
Sharing the short video on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Suriya said, “Dear all, we are excited! Joining hands with Sudha Kongara again in a GV Prakash musical, his 100th! So looking forward to working with my brother Dulquer and the talented Nazriya and the performance champ Vijay Varma. Glad 2D Entertainment is producing this special film!”
Suriya and Sudha Kongara last collaborated for the film Soorarai Pottru which came out in 2020. Suriya won a National Award in 2022 for Best Actor and the film had a notable cast including Aparna Balamurali, Urvashi, and Paresh Rawal, among others. The music was composed by GV Prakash, and the movie was loosely based on the life of Captain GR Gopinath—a pioneer in introducing low-cost airplanes in India— inspired by Gopinath’s autobiography titled Simply Fly.
Suriya was last seen in Etharkum Thunindhavan which released in 2022. He also played a much celebrated cameo in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Vikram (2022) as Rolex, a menacing drug dealer.