Suriya to team with Sudha Kongara, Dulquer, Nazriya for next movie

Kollywood actor Suriya will once again join hands with filmmaker Sudha Kongara for his upcoming film. In a short video, the actor revealed the partial title of the film as Puranaanooru, and confirmed that it will be produced by his own production house 2D Entertainment. The cast of the film, as known so far, includes Dulquer Salman, Nazriya Fahadh, and Vijay Varma. GV Prakash will compose the music, and this will also be his 100th film.

Sharing the short video on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Suriya said, “Dear all, we are excited! Joining hands with Sudha Kongara again in a GV Prakash musical, his 100th! So looking forward to working with my brother Dulquer and the talented Nazriya and the performance champ Vijay Varma. Glad 2D Entertainment is producing this special film!”