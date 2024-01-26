Supreme Court halts TN govt’s probe against ED official Ankit Tiwari

In an interim direction, the Supreme Court on Thursday, January 25, temporarily froze the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) probe against Enforcement Directorate (ED) official Ankit Tiwari.

Tiwari – an officer of the central agency – was arrested by the DVAC on charges of demanding and accepting bribes from a state government employee.

The DVAC officials seized Rs 20 lakh cash from Tiwari’s car, which he had allegedly received as a bribe from an accused in a Disproportionate Assets case.