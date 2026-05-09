‘Supporting TVK to prevent President's Rule’: VCK chief Thirumavalavan

The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), on Saturday, May 9, announced support to Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), saying the decision was taken to prevent President’s Rule in Tamil Nadu and ensure that the people’s mandate was upheld in the wake of a hung Assembly verdict.

Addressing reporters, VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan said the party had decided to extend outside support to the TVK after consultations with the Left parties and internal discussions within the VCK leadership. VCK sources had said that they wanted Thirumavalavan to become the deputy chief minister, however, for now VCK will only support from outside.

“In the recently concluded Assembly elections, VCK won two seats. The two communist parties also won two seats each. Since the formation of the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), we have been functioning together on the basis of ideology and fighting for people together. In this critical political situation, keeping in mind the long-term future of Tamil Nadu politics, we have decided to support TVK,” he said.

Thirumavalavan said the decision was taken after an online meeting with around 30 VCK high-level committee members on the night of May 8. “We discussed the political situation in detail and decided to extend support to TVK. We have already submitted our support letter to them,” he added.

The VCK chief said the party’s immediate concern was to prevent constitutional uncertainty in the state. “We want to prevent President’s Rule in Tamil Nadu using this political situation. Even after winning 108 seats, TVK was struggling to form the government. So we supported them,” he said.

Thirumavalavan said the party did not want to be blamed for any failure in government formation. “Based on today’s situation, we are focused on only one thing. We shouldn’t be the reason that Vijay couldn’t form the government. We shouldn’t be the reason for President’s Rule. So we are extending support from outside,” he said.

He clarified that the VCK would continue to remain part of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) despite the decision to support TVK. “We are with the DMK-led SPA only, but because of this crucial political point, we used our freedom as a political party to make this decision. We don’t believe this will affect our relationship with DMK,” he said.

Thirumavalavan also said VCK had kept DMK informed before taking the decision. “We had already decided to take a decision based on what the communists decided, and we conveyed that to the DMK. DMK chief MK Stalin told us we should take the decision as a political party and extended his wishes to us. He has been insisting that the majority party should be allowed to form the government,” he said.

The VCK leader also criticised Governor Rajendra Arlekar for not being prompt in inviting Vijay to form the government despite TVK emerging as the single largest party. “It is shocking that the Governor has refused to meet Vijay. We already said people have given the mandate that TVK is the largest party and it should not be stopped from forming the government,” he said.

“The Governor should save democracy and shouldn’t give space for horse-trading. The Constitution and democracy should be protected. TVK has the absolute majority. In this situation, it is only constitutional to allow Vijay to form the government,” he added.

The CPI and CPI(M) had earlier announced support to TVK, stating that the move was aimed at preventing President’s Rule in Tamil Nadu and respecting the people’s mandate. CPI general secretary D Raja had said, “President’s Rule is equal to the BJP entering through the backdoor.”

With support from Congress, the Left parties, VCK, and IUML, TVK’s tally crossed the halfway mark required during a floor test in the 232-member effective Assembly.

Thirumavalavan also revealed that Vijay had offered to personally visit the VCK headquarters after the support was conveyed. “Vijay said he will come to the VCK headquarters, but I told him that we can meet after the swearing-in,” he said.