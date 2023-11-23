Stray dog attacks 29 people in busy Chennai road, beaten to death by residents

Further to check whether other dogs in the locality are infected with rabies, GCC has caught 25 dogs from the Royapuram and extracted samples to run tests. Speaking to TNM, Dr. J Kamal Hussain, GCC veterinary officer, said that the dogs that were captured would be released based on their behavioral pattern. "So far there was only one stray dog that bit humans, but since killed. However, we cannot risk anything. So we captured all the stray dogs from that locality and put them under observation. Dogs that show behavioral changes will be kept in observation homes. The rest of the dogs will be administered with anti-rabies vaccination (ARV) and sterilisation before they are released," Hussain revealed.

Lack of human resources to tackle the stray dog issues and a small number of Animal Birth Control (ABC) centres to sterilise the dogs in the city led to such awful situations, citizens complain. As of now, out of five ABC centres, Pulianthope, Llyod's colony and Kannammapet centres are under modernisation process under Singara Chennai 2.0 project.

Chennai residents also urged the GCC to conduct a dog census to estimate the number of stray dogs in the GCC and also chalk out plans to tackle such alarming incidents. It is to be noted that the last dog census was conducted in the city in 2018. The new census is scheduled to take place by the end of this year.