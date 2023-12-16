Stones pelted on Vande Bharat train in Coimbatore, two arrested

The Railway Protection Force (RPF), Coimbatore division have arrested two persons who were allegedly involved in vandalising the Vande Bharat train passing through Peelamedu railway station, Coimbatore. The accused allegedly hurled stones on the premier train on December 7, damaging its window panes. Subsequently, a special team was formed to arrest the accused.

The arrested accused were identified as Saravanan (28), a resident of Mannargudi in Thiruvarur and Jagadeesh (23), a resident of Kovilmedu in Coimbatore. The RPF in a statement said that the accused were detained on Wednesday, December 13, when the police were patrolling the Peelamedu area. They said that the accused were detained for their suspicious activity near the railway track. And after investigation the accused confessed to vandalising the train. The accused “threw stones at the train for fun,” RPF said in its statement.

The accused have been produced before the court.