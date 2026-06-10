State honours announced for Bharathiraja as film fraternity pays emotional tribute

Star actor Rajinikanth said, “His work will last the ages and will remain in the hearts of Tamil people … he was like a child. He spoke whatever was in his heart.”

While veteran music composer Ilaiyaraaja appeared too emotional to say much, he told press persons that he is praying for Bharathiraja’s soul to rest in peace.

Actor Chiranjeevi, who worked with Bharathiraja in the 1987 film Aradhana, said Indian cinema had lost one of its greatest storytellers.

“He transformed the fragrance of village soil, the beauty of human relationships, the innocence of love and the emotions of ordinary people into timeless cinematic poetry. His contribution to Indian cinema is immeasurable,” Chiranjeevi wrote, recalling the filmmaker’s simplicity, passion and dedication to his craft.

Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar said Bharathiraja’s death had cast a shadow over Tamil cinema.

“His films have been benchmarks and will continue to be the true school of filmmaking. He leaves behind an enormous legacy for every cinema lover,” she said, adding that her long-cherished dream of working under his direction would remain unfulfilled.

Actor Simran said Bharathiraja had permanently changed the language of storytelling in Tamil cinema.

“He gave Tamil cinema some of its most heartfelt and rooted classics. His absence is immeasurable,” she wrote.

Actor and politician R Sarathkumar expressed deep sorrow over the filmmaker’s passing and hailed him as a visionary whose artistic excellence inspired generations of filmmakers and audiences.

“His legacy will live on through the stories he told and the lives he touched. On behalf of the film fraternity, I request the Hon’ble Chief Minister to accord state honours to this great legend. It would be a fitting tribute to a filmmaker whose work will continue to inspire generations,” Sarathkumar said.

Malayalam star Mohanlal recalled sharing the screen with Bharathiraja in Thudarum and described him as a “director who found poetry in the soil, truth in silence, and soul in every frame.”