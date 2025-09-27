Stalin to visit Karur following deadly TVK rally stampede

After a stampede at a Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur killed at least 29 people, including six children, on Saturday, September 27, Chief Minister MK Stalin has said he will visit the district and oversee the relief efforts. He said arrangements have been made to care for the injured and urged the public to cooperate with officials and doctors.

The Tamil Nadu police will be registering an FIR against TVK chief and actor-turned-politician Vijay.

Police said between 30,000 and 35,000 people had gathered at the venue from as early as 7 am. The crowd waited for Vijay, who was supposed to arrive at noon, but he arrived only around 7 pm. Nearly 5,000 party workers also followed his convoy from Namakkal to Karur, swelling the crowd further.

DMK leader Senthil Balaji, Health Minister Ma Subramaniam, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh, and the Karur District Collector have been tasked with overseeing relief efforts. “Anbil Mahesh from nearby Trichy district will be providing assistance, and the ADGP has been roped in to maintain law and order,” Stalin said.

Senthil Balaji rushed to the hospital to meet the injured soon after the incident.

(This is a developing story.)