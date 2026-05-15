Stalin takes responsibility for DMK defeat, announces major organisational changes

Accepting full responsibility for the DMK's defeat in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, party President and former Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday called for unity, introspection and sweeping organisational reforms to revive the party after its unexpected electoral setback.

Addressing the crucial meeting of DMK district Secretaries at the party headquarters Anna Arivalayam here, Stalin said there was no point in indulging in blame games following the defeat. "One is blaming another and pointing an accusing finger at someone else. There will be no end if we continue blaming one another. When I take pride in victory, I should also take responsibility for defeat. There is nothing wrong with it. It is only fair," he said.

The meeting assumes significance as it was the first major organisational gathering of the party after the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance lost power in the Assembly elections to Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)-headed alliance.

Referring to the TVK’s dramatic electoral rise, Stalin described it as a "new and attractive magic tsunami" that had caused extensive political damage in Tamil Nadu. "By tsunami, I do not mean achievement or adventure. I only mean that it has caused great damage. It has damaged the interests of Tamil Nadu," he said, while urging party functionaries to work towards "rescuing people from the tsunami".

Stalin stressed that the defeat was only an “electoral current” and not the end of the party’s political future. He said the DMK must carefully analyse constituency-wise lapses and reconnect with the people through disciplined and united organisational work.

Underscoring the importance of unity within the party, Stalin reminded district Secretaries that every cadre mattered equally in strengthening the movement. "A building stands supported by all its pillars. Everyone is important," he said, adding that those unwilling to function with commitment could step aside.

Announcing a major internal review process, Stalin said the party headquarters would launch a statewide field study to identify the reasons behind the defeat. A committee would tour Tamil Nadu and submit a detailed report within 20 days. He also announced the launch of a dedicated website from Friday to collect feedback from party cadres and supporters regarding the reasons for the defeat and the changes expected in the party structure.

Hinting at major restructuring within the DMK, Stalin said "drastic changes" would be introduced based on suggestions received from cadres and well-wishers. "The sun will never set permanently. It will rise again," Stalin said, expressing confidence that the DMK would return stronger in Tamil Nadu politics.