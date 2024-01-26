Stalin not to attend R-Day party organised by Raj Bhavan

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will not attend the Republic Day High-Tea party organised by the Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi at the Raj Bhavan on Friday.

The Chief Minister has excused himself from attending the function citing that he has to inaugurate the INDIA alliance public programme at Tiruvannamalai and has informed the Raj Bhavan of his unavailability.

While the ruling DMK has not boycotted the function in the Raj Bhavan, its alliance partners Congress, CPI -M and VCK have said that they will boycott the function.

The opposition parties have said that they are boycotting the function as the Governor has politicised his office and is acting against the democratically elected Tamil Nadu government.

Tamil Nadu Governor and state government led by M.K. Stalin is at loggerheads as the Governor has refused to sign several bills.

DMK and its alliance partners have alleged that the Governor has changed the political culture of the state and is acting as an agent of the BJP and RSS instead of serving his duties as the constitutional head of the state.