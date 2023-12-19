Stalin meets Kejriwal ahead of INDIA bloc meeting in Delhi

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin met his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal here on Tuesday ahead of the INDIA bloc's meeting in the national capital later in the day.

The meeting took place at Kejriwal's residence.

“Today, I had the privilege of meeting Thiru @mkstalin in Delhi. We expressed our concerns on the current political state of the country, emphasizing the necessity of cooperation by I.N.D.I.Alliance,” the Delhi Chief Minister wrote on X.

Regarding the talks, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha said: “In the meeting, discussions were held on how to strengthen the India alliance and this alliance forward to a point it can lead the country and give a blueprint to people of our country to eradicate corruption, inflation and joblessness.

“People of our country are looking at the alliance with hope and with the alliance we will come together as one united front to honor the hopes and wishes of the people of India. Kejriwal is very fond of Stalin and he holds him in highest possible regards. There is a lot of mutual love and respect.

"One thing common between the leaders is that they both are connected to people."

Speaking about the suspension of the MPs from the Parliament session, Chadha called it the "darkest day".

"Democracy has been suspended. It is a cause of concern for every citizen. What can be a Parliament without opposition? If anyone speaks against BJP they are arrested or suspended,” he added.

Stalin is also supposed to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi later in the day when he will ask for funds for the damages from rain and floods in the state due to cyclone Michaung.

On Monday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray met Kejriwal here.

The fourth meeting of the opposition INDIA bloc is scheduled at 3 p.m., during which discussions on seat sharing, common minimum programme and the campaign of the alliance for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls will take place.