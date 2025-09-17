Stalin inaugurates projects worth Rs 67 crore, lays foundation stones for new initiatives worth Rs 78 crore

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

In a fresh push to Tamil Nadu's industrial and cultural sectors, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday inaugurated completed projects worth Rs 67.34 crore and laid foundation stones for 20 new initiatives valued at Rs 78.57 crore.

Among the completed works were four new industrial estates developed by the SIDCO across Thiruvallur, Tirunelveli, Chengalpattu and Thiruvarur districts at a cost of Rs 28.33 crore over nearly 78 acres.

The estates are expected to house 334 units and create close to 5,400 direct and indirect jobs.

Notable among them is the Kaverirajapuram estate in Thiruvallur, set up at Rs 12.16 crore with provision for 74 units, expected to generate employment for 1,200 people. Similarly, the Muthur estate in Tirunelveli, spread over 33 acres with 91 units, will create 1,500 jobs, while the Kadambadi Sculpture Park in Chengalpattu, with 111 units on 21 acres, is projected to provide 1,800 jobs.

The Korukkai estate in Thiruvarur, costing Rs 3.57 crore, will house 58 units and create around 900 jobs. A new private estate at Maruthadu village in Cuddalore with an investment of Rs 3.60 crore will accommodate 105 units, generating 1,800 jobs.

Infrastructure upgrades worth Rs 24.61 crore were also completed at the Arignar Anna Cooperative Estate in Kittampalayam, Coimbatore, benefiting 585 units.

Other completed works included a common sewage treatment plant at Thirumudivakkam, Kancheepuram, and a food processing centre at Karumapuram, Namakkal.

The foundation stone was laid for several new initiatives, including a workers’ hostel at Thirumudivakkam in Kancheepuram costing Rs 29.27 crore with facilities for 688 workers, agro-produce-based industrial units at Perundurai in Erode with Rs 15.23 crore investment, and infrastructure upgrades across 18 SIDCO estates at a total of Rs 34.07 crore.

On the occasion, Stalin also launched a scholarship scheme through the Tamil Nadu Wakf Board, under which 2,000 Muslim students from economically weaker backgrounds will each receive Rs 10,000 to pursue higher education.

The event also saw the signing of a five-year MoU between Tamil Nadu’s Tourism, Culture, and HR&CE Department and France’s Centre-Val de Loire region to promote tourism and cultural exchange.

Awards were presented to veteran artisans and outstanding craftspersons, while appointment orders were distributed to 11 new assistant managers in SIDCO.

Ministers M.R.K. Panneerselvam, S.M. Nasar, and T.M. Anbarasan, Chief Secretary N. Muruganandam, and senior officials were present at the event in the state Secretariat.