'Spiritual' speaker’s casteist, pseudoscientific claims at Chennai govt schools triggers row

A speech on caste, class and “past life sins” delivered by a motivational and ‘spiritual’ speaker at two Chennai government schools has sparked widespread outrage in Tamil Nadu. The speaker, identified as Mahavishnu from Paramporul Foundation, claimed that people are born poor or with disorders because of “what they did in their past lives”.

The Saidapet High School and Ashok Nagar Girls’ High School had invited Mahavishnu to deliver a speech on the occasion of Teachers Day, September 5.

His comments have drawn the ire of many across the state who are asking how the DMK-led government could permit such a speech to be made to students in a public school, given the party’s ideological stance and claims of social justice. Further many are also furious that when a teacher with disabilities attempted to question Mahavishnu, the speaker verbally abused him.

Mahavishnu had said during his speech that “you have been given things in this life based on what you did in your past lives.” He further went on to blame the British for allegedly destroying the Gurukulam system, a system that essentially permitted education on the basis of caste and gender.

In his speech, Mahavishnu also claimed that there were shlokas that could cause a rain of fire, cure ailments and even enable a person to fly. “All these were written as scriptures by our ancestors but the British erased them,” he further claimed.

It may be noted that Mahavishnu was a former comedian and stage performer in Tamil Nadu. He reportedly began Paramporul Foundation in 2021 which “aims to help each person reach their fullest potential,” the official website of the entity says.

After videos of Mahavishnu’s speech at the event on September 5 went viral on social media platforms, netizens, activists and politicians alike have been demanding action from the School Education department of the state.

Congress Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Karti P Chidambram took to X and said, “Distressing to see a charlatan peddle gobbledygook in a government school in Tamil Nadu.”