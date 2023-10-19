Spiritual leader Bangaru Adigalar dies, he was 82

Spiritual leader and self-styled godman Bangaru Adigalar, the founder of the Adiparasakthi Siththar Peedam in Melmaruvathur of Tamil Nadu passed away due to ailing health issues. He passed away at the age of 82 on Friday, October 19. Leaders and celebrities shared their condolences for his demise.

It is to be noted that the Indian government awarded him the Padma Shri award in 2019 for his spiritual services to society. Notably, Bangaru Adigalar is known for allowing women to enter the sanctum sanctorum of the Sitthar Peedam to do the pujas for presiding deities, which are traditionally not allowed for Hindu women to do. He also helped poor students with education through the Adiparashakti Charitable Medical Education and Cultural Trust.

TTV Dhinakaran, General Secretary of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) in his statement mentioned that Bangaru's contributions to the education of people from marginalised communities will be etched in the memory of people and shared his condolences to Bangaru's devotees.