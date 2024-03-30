South Chennai residents get calls asking vote preference, experts say it's illegal

Yashwant Deshmukh, the Director and Founding Editor of CVoter, an international polling agency in Delhi, told TNM, “Any research exercise, regardless of mode of communication, be it face-to-face, Computer Assisted Telephone Interview (CATI), IVR or online, starts with the collecting party disclosing their identity. Not identifying themselves is unethical. They must also take the consent of the respondent, and only those who wish to participate in the exercise can be asked the survey questions.”

Srikanth L, a technologist tracking the government’s technology projects, said, “The practice of reaching out to voters for campaigning, surveys, booth slip delivery has been happening for a few years now, with no clear regulations around them. While such IVR survey calls might just be considered as spam by most, they pose the risk of mass disenfranchisement in subsequent elections.”

He added that voters’ data is widely available and isn’t difficult to collate. “With digital payments taking off across the state, it isn't difficult to collect and access this data across constituencies by anyone. It could be collated by any number of sources by any party, given the data leaks/ wide availability,” Srikanth said.

The issue was reported to the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC), who work under the District Election Officer (DEO), an election official told TNM. Tamil Nadu will go to polls on April 19, in a single phase and the election results will be announced on June 4.