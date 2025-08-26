Slain Kavin’s father meets CM MK Stalin, requests strict action and protection

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

C Chandrasekar, father of the Dalit techie Kavin who was brutally hacked to death last month in Tirunelveli allegedly for his relationship with a woman from a dominant community, met with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday, August 25 at the Secretariat.

Chandrasekar, who was accompanied by Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) president Thol Thirumavalavan, put forward three demands before CM Stalin.

Talking to the media after the meeting, Chandrasekar said, “Two more accused involved in the case should be arrested. I also sought a job for my younger son and a job transfer for my wife to a school closer. The Chief Minister has promised to look into our demands.”

According to preliminary investigation by the police, Kavin, an IT employee based in Chennai, was in a relationship with a woman named Subhashini, which her family reportedly opposed. Subhashini’s brother Surjith allegedly murdered Kavin over this relationship. Surjith’s parents, Saravanan and Krishnakumari, both serving sub-inspectors in the police force, were taken in for questioning and suspended.

Chandrasekar said that the request for job transfer for his wife was made keeping in mind her safety. “She and my younger son are in constant fear while travelling to work,” he said.

“The Chief Minister gave a kind-hearted response to the requests. We hope he takes the appropriate steps to fulfill them,” Thirumavalavan said.

The case has been transferred to the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID), which arrested Saravanan on July 30.

Kavin belonged to the Scheduled Caste Devendra Kula Vellalar community, while Subhashini’s family belongs to the dominant Thevar community’s Maravar sub-caste, categorised as a Denotified Community (DNC) in the Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi regions.