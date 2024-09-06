Skeletal remains recovered from construction site in Chennai’s Velachery after 9 months

The skeletal remains of a person were found by construction workers on Wednesday, September 4, while digging a pit at a construction site in Five Furlong road, Velachery, Chennai. The remains are suspected to be that of one of the three men who fell into a 60-feet deep trench after cyclone Michaung caused rains that lashed the city in December 2023. The under-construction building and a part of the Five Furlong road had also caved in into the trench.

On December 8, 2023, two persons – Naresh, an employee of a petrol bunk located next to the construction site and R Jayaseelan, an assistant engineer at Greentech Structural Constructions (the company that was undertaking constructions for Hinduja Leyland) – were found dead inside the 60-feet deep trench . The third person, a migrant labourer, was also suspected to have fallen into the trench. However, the rescue team at the time, failed to recover the body.

At the time, the police believed that the man could have escaped the accident or could have gone back to his native place. After rescue efforts were called off, Greentech Structural Construction resumed the work.

Vijay Ramalu, Additional Commissioner of Police, Guindy, said that a missing persons complaint was filed by the family of the third person – Deepak Bagdi in December 2023, but the police could not trace him.

“The remains were found when the construction workers were digging another trench. A DNA test will be conducted on the mortal remains to ascertain the identity. Deepak Bagdi’s family will be informed if there is a match,” he told TNM.

The skeletal remains have been taken to Government Royapettah hospital.