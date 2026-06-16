Six-year-old found dead in Vellore; relatives suspect human sacrifice

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A six-year-old boy was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Melpatti village of Vellore district while staying at his paternal grandmother’s house, triggering suspicion among family members and residents.

The deceased, identified as Mugilan, had been staying with his grandmother Vijaya when the incident occurred. The boy’s parents have alleged foul play and lodged a complaint with the police, claiming that he may have been murdered.

Some of the child’s maternal relatives have gone further, alleging that the boy may have been a victim of human sacrifice. They have accused the grandmother and her daughter, Revathi, of practising witchcraft. However, police have not confirmed any such claims.

According to reports, family members who saw the boy’s body noticed visible injuries, raising questions about the circumstances surrounding his death. The body was recovered by the Melpatti police and sent to the Government Hospital in Gudiyatham for a postmortem examination, Thanthi TV reported.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation. A suspect has reportedly been detained for questioning, though no arrests have been made so far, DT Next reported .

Officials said it is too early to determine the cause of death and cautioned against speculation. They noted that the postmortem report will be crucial in establishing whether the boy died due to natural causes or if there is any foul play.

The incident has shocked the local community, with residents demanding a thorough investigation into all possible angles, including the allegations raised by the family. Police have assured that the case is being treated seriously and that further action will be taken based on the findings of the postmortem examination.

This article was written by a student interning with TNM.