Six held for smuggling ganja through train route in Tamil Nadu’s Namakkal

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The Tamil Nadu police arrested six people near Cauvery RS Junction in Namakkal district on Saturday night, May 16, for allegedly attempting to smuggle ganja by train. Police seized 12 kg of ganja, estimated to be worth around Rs 6 lakh, from the accused.

The accused were identified as Karnan (21), Kavinkumar (25), Bhupathi (21), Pavithran (27), Subramani (22), and Sasikumar (30). All of them were residents of Avarangadu in Pallipalayam.

According to reports, the accused were intercepted during a surveillance operation carried out near the railway junction following specific inputs about the movement of narcotic substances through train routes in western Tamil Nadu.

“Since Erode Railway Junction is 1 km away from Cauvery RS station, trains arriving at Erode Railway Station usually stop in this area or move slowly. Taking advantage of this, ganja-selling gangs chose this place for their smuggling operations,” a police officer told The Times of India .

According to the preliminary investigation, the accused allegedly purchased ganja at wholesale rates from Andhra Pradesh and transported it by train before distributing it across Namakkal, Erode, and nearby districts.

The accused have been taken into custody for further inquiry.

This article was written by a student interning with TNM