Shakeela offers sex ed tips while promoting Netflix’s popular show Sex Education

To promote the final season of the popular Netflix show Sex Education, an entertaining sketch featuring Malayalam and Tamil actor Shakeela has won the hearts of the show’s south Indian fans. In the sketch, Shakeela is a driving school instructor who offers lessons on driving which also double up as sex education. Issues like consent, safe sex, foreplay, and the impracticality of porn are dealt with humorously and lucidly in the 5-minute video.

The sketch starts with two youngsters Gopu (played by Shelvin James) and Sheela (Chippy Devassy) who go to Shakeela’s Driving School to learn driving. There, instructor Shakeela, first teaches them the different parts of a car and also a quick lesson on the male and female reproduction systems. Now that the students are equipped with theoretical knowledge, the trio move on to practical classes.

An over-enthusiastic Gopu takes the lead and the car comes to a sudden halt. Shakeela chides him and says that he must do things only after she approves it. In the same vein, the driving instructor tells the viewers that consent is key and it can be withdrawn anytime during sex. She also reminds everyone that sex without consent is abuse. Using driving as a metaphor, Shakeela drives home many important lessons like how condoms must be used for safe sex, porn is not practical and people involved in sex must learn what their partner likes and dislikes before involving in the act, and self-pleasure. She also calls out slut shaming and emphasises on how women must not be shamed for having sexual desires.