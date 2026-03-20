Sexual harassment accused Mathur Sathya arrested by Chennai police

Expelled CPI member Mathur Sathya, who was accused of sexual harassment, was arrested by the Chennai police on Thursday, March 19. According to reports, Sathya was detained in Bengaluru and brought to Chennai for further investigation.

Sathya, a media personality, ironically known for his progressive views, was removed from the party on March 14 following allegations of sexual misconduct. A police complaint was subsequently filed with the Greater Chennai City Police Commissioner on behalf of the women who accused him.

CPI South Chennai district secretary SK Siva had earlier announced that Sathya was expelled from the party and its affiliated organisations: the All India Youth Federation (AIYF) and the Indian Society for Cultural Cooperation and Friendship (ISCUF) after the district committee discussed the allegations at a meeting held on March 14. The party also warned members against maintaining any association with him.

According to the CPI, the allegations were brought to its attention through a complaint submitted by a third party.

Sathya, originally from Salem, first gained visibility through his work on social justice and public policy. An engineering graduate who left a corporate job in 2019, he became associated with the Neelam Social platform founded by filmmaker Pa Ranjith, where he produced explainer videos on caste, inequality and politics. He was also involved in study circles and discussions centred on the ideas of BR Ambedkar, Periyar and Karl Marx, and participated in protests and grassroots initiatives related to social justice.

Denying the allegations against him, Sathya had issued a statement saying: “I haven’t been given an audience to present my side yet. All my life, I have done everything with anyone I encountered only after explicit consent.” He added that he would respond to the allegations through legal means.