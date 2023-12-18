Several parts of southern Tamil Nadu inundated, trains and flights cancelled

Heavy rainfall impacted several southern districts of Tamil Nadu, including Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, and Tenkasi on Sunday, December 17. This was due to the influence of a cyclonic circulation over the Indian Ocean and southwest Bay of Bengal off the southern coast of Sri Lanka. Kayalpattinam in Thoothukudi recorded 932 mm of rainfall in 24 hours, marking the highest rainfall ever recorded in the plains of Tamil Nadu.

Due to the intense rainfall, a public holiday has been declared in Kanyakumari, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, and Tenkasi districts on Monday, December 18. The heavy rainfall led to inundation in various residential areas, including Tiruchendur, Srivaikuntam, Sathankulam, and Kovilpatti, with at least 10 locations receiving more than 100 mm of rainfall. The Tirunelveli government medical hospital was also flooded as a result of the extremely severe downpour.

Several residential areas were inundated with homes experiencing water levels rising five to six feet, prompting residents to seek assistance through social media. Several towns have been isolated from the rest of the district as a result of the intense rains. The flooding also led to roads caving in Thoothukudi. In one incident, a fire engine got stuck on a caved-in road.