Seven-year-old suffers 50% burn injuries during firewalking ritual in TN

A seven-year-old boy from Kattukollaikamedu, near Arambakkam in Tiruvallur district sustained severe burns during a firewalking ritual held, on Sunday, August 11, as part of the Aadi festival at the Mariamman temple. The boy was attending the annual event in the temple, which saw over 100 devotees walking across a bed of burning coal as part of their religious belief.

On the night of August 11, many devotees - both young and old - took part in the ritual. The boy, however, hesitated and tried to back away upon seeing the fire pit. A visual of the incident, widely circulated in social media, shows that bystanders encouraged him and a man forcefully pulled him into the fire. He lost his balance and fell into the pit of burning coals sustaining serious injuries.

The boy was immediately pulled out and rushed to the local hospital and later transferred to Kilpauk Government Hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment in the intensive care unit. He has sustained 50% injuries. Meanwhile, the Arambakkam police have registered a case and an investigation is underway.