Seven killed, over 70 injured as two buses collide head-on near Tenkasi in Tamil Nadu

Seven passengers were killed and over 70 others were injured in a tragic road accident after two buses collided head-on near Duraisamypuram in Tamil Nadu’s Tenkasi district.

The collision took place around 11 am when a private bus travelling from Tenkasi to Kovilpatti and another bus heading from Rajapalayam to Tenkasi crashed while passing near Kadayanallur on the Madurai–Kollam National Highway.

Reports indicate that the accident occurred when one of the buses attempted to overtake on the two-lane stretch, resulting in the fatal crash.

Six passengers, including five men, died on the spot, while another succumbed to injuries during treatment.

The deceased have been identified as N Vanaraj (67) of Puthukudi; his wife V Shanmugathai; V Thenmozhi (55) of Kadayanallur; M Mallika (55) of Puthukudi; M Karpagavalli (45) of Vadakku Alangulam; S Muthulakshmi (35) of Panavadalichatram; and S Subbulakshmi (52) of Chokkampatti village.

The injured were shifted to the Tenkasi District Government Headquarters Hospital and Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital.

Both drivers – K Kalaiselvan (40) of Rajapalayam and R Muthuselvam (36) of Nerkattumseval – were severely injured. The impact left both buses mangled, and their remains had to be cleared using an earthmover to restore traffic on the highway.

The Elathur police have registered a case against both drivers charging them for rash or negligent driving, endangering life, and causing death by negligence.

District Collector AK Kamal Kishore, Superintendent of Police Aravind, along with police personnel and fire and rescue teams, rushed to the spot and carried out rescue operations. Revenue and Disaster Management Minister KKSSR Ramachandran visited the injured at the hospital.

Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed his condolences and announced a relief package of Rs 3 lakh each for the families of the deceased, Rs 1 lakh each for those seriously injured, and Rs 50,000 for those with minor injuries, from the Chief Minister’s General Relief Fund.

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi and several political leaders, including All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Nainar Nagenthran, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) founder-president Vijay and Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief coordinator Seeman, also conveyed their condolences.