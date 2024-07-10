Seven hospitalised after consuming illicit liquor in Tamil Nadu, five discharged

Just a month after the illicit liquor tragedy in Kallakurichi, seven people were hospitalised after consuming illicit liquor near Vikravandi in Villupuram district, Tamil Nadu, on Monday, July 8. Of the seven, five were discharged after treatment on Wednesday.

Following the death of DMK MLA N Pugazhenthi in April, a bye-poll was announced in the Vikravandi Assembly constituency and voting commenced on Wednesday. To facilitate polling, the Villupuram district administration had announced that all liquor-selling outlets will be closed from July 8.

According to initial reports, those hospitalised bought the illicit liquor from Puducherry due to the closure of both TASMAC (Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation) and private liquor shops. Seven of them had reportedly been admitted to the Mundiyampakkam Government Hospital in Villupuram district and five were discharged.

The recent incident comes in the wake of the illicit liquor tragedy in June that led to the death of over 65 people in Kallakurichi district. Around 200 people were hospitalised and some have been discharged.