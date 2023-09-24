Security beefed up in Chennai for immersion of Ganesh idols

The Greater Chennai police has informed that around 17,000 police personnel have been deployed across the city, along the 17 routes where Ganesh processions are said to pass through and also at the four immersion points where over two thousand Ganpathy statues are to be immersed.

Security has also been strengthened in the city’s Triplicane region, a religiously sensitive area, after certain Hindu groups announced that it would take out processions near the famous Ice house building in that region. In 1990, when a Ganesh procession was passing through the Ice House road, slippers were thrown at a Mosque, which is situated near the building, resulting in violence between religious groups. The incident had resulted in the death of two persons.

Sandeep Rai Rathore, Commissioner of Police, Greater Chennai Police, said, “Around 1,500 statues from Chennai’s city limits and around 500 statues from Avadi and Tambaram will be immersed in the immersion points in the city. We have made elaborate arrangements- cranes are here, we have ramps to carry the statues to the sea and we have swimmers, we have taken the aid of the Tamil nadu Fire Service, Coastal Security Group including the Indian Coast guard. We will ensure safety and security for everyone.” The four designated immersion areas where arrangements have been made include Srinivasapuram in Pattinapakkam, Kasimedu Fishing Harbour, behind the Tiruvottiyur Weighbridge and Palgalainagar in Neelankarai.