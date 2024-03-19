School students in Modi’s Coimbatore rally, CPI writes to ECI alleging violation

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has alleged that Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi, on Monday, March 18, had violated the model code of conduct laid down by the Election Commission of India (ECI) while campaigning in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. The party, in a letter dated March 19, has requested the Election Commissioner to conduct an inquiry and initiate appropriate action against the PM for using the Public Works Departments’ premises for his road show and for engaging school students in the election campaign.

The CPI alleged that the usage of premises of the Public Works Department while on election campaign violated the model code of conduct. “Around 50 students from classes VI to VIII of a government school in the city, accompanied by a few teachers, had participated in the event. There are regulations barring schools from engaging students in election campaigns. This is a gross violation of regulations,” the letter said.

After media reports pointed to students having participated in the campaign, the District Education Officer of Coimbatore identified the school and has asked the management to take stringent action against the Head Master (HM) and the staff who accompanied the students to the campaign. The school has also been directed to file a report by March 20.