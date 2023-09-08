Ground report: A warm plate of breakfast is TN govt’s solution to student absenteeism

It’s a little past 8 in the morning as children begin trickling into the Chennai Urdu Government Primary School (CUGPS) on Arthoon Road in North Madras’s Royapuram area. Plates, tumblers, hot wheat kichadi, and sambar await them in neat rows inside a small classroom. Some are still rubbing the sleep from their eyes while many others are excited to sit down to a meal with their friends and classmates. These children, from Classes 1 to 5, are being provided their morning meal under the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme, launched by the MK Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government. TNM visited two such schools in Chennai and found that the scheme appears to have made a considerable difference to the students’ quality of life.

Amid the chaos of children running to morning assembly after breakfast and the meals being served efficiently, the principal of CUGPS, Akther Begum, speaks to TNM. “The scheme was first started at our school on September 16, 2022. It’s been nearly a year since then. Before the scheme was launched, we’d observed that many students would come to school late or looking dull and fatigued from not having had breakfast. Many of these students are also from low-income, daily-wage-earning families. The scheme has resulted in an improvement in the students’ health. They’re in school by 8.30 am. They’re able to pay better attention in class.” As per records, 208 students are served breakfast daily at CUPGS.

At the Chennai Primary School Vanniya on Eldams Road, principal Ramamaheshwari echoes similar sentiments. “Students used to come in late. We also struggled with a lot of absenteeism. Now, late coming has drastically reduced, with students coming in well in time for breakfast. As the menu keeps changing every day, it also keeps them interested in the food.” Here, over 200 students are provided breakfast daily from the centralised kitchen in Mylapore which also cooks for 13 other schools in neighbouring areas.

Bharathi, a Bloc Resource Teacher Educator (BRTE) – a representative from the Samagra Shiksha scheme, was incidentally present at the Eldams Road school for a surprise spot check. “Most of the parents are daily-wage earners and are not able to feed the children in the mornings. They either can’t afford or don’t have time because they have to get to work. Often, a student’s last meal would be dinner the previous night. Before the breakfast scheme was launched, their next meal would only be the mid-day meals served in schools. Many times, teachers used to buy biscuits and tea from their own pockets for students who’d come without breakfast.”

The Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme was announced in May 2022 and was to be initially rolled out in 1,543 government primary schools – classes 1 to 5 – at a budget of Rs 33.56 crore (Rs 12.75 per child, per day). The scheme was launched in September of the same year with the inauguration in Madurai. In March 2023, then Finance Minister Palanivel Thiyagarajan announced during his Budget speech that the scheme would be extended to all 30,122 government primary schools across the state at a budget of Rs 500 crore for the year.