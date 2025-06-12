SCARF-India to hold job fair in Chennai for persons with mental health conditions

The Schizophrenia Research Foundation (SCARF-India), a non-profit organisation working in mental health and research, has announced a job fair for people with mental health conditions on Saturday, June 14. SCARF is also a designated collaborator with the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The job fair, to be conducted at SCARF’s premises, aims to offer persons with mental health conditions, opportunities to engage in employment and to challenge stigma surrounding the same. Another job fair is also planned to be held in December around World Disability day on December 3.

Around 200 candidates have enrolled with around twenty potential employers set to attend the event. The job offers include work in consultancies, manufacturing industries, retail outlets and academic training centers. Candidates range from those who have passed Class 10 to postgraduate degree holders.

At a curtain raiser event for the job fair on June 11, SCARF director R Padmavati said that persons with mental health conditions have a harder time finding employment in urban areas than in villages. This has to do with the informal nature of work in rural areas as opposed to the formal structure of urban employment opportunities.

According to Dr Thara, vice chairperson of SCARF, an employment exchange programme conducted in partnership with the Chennai Psychiatric Society two years ago received 400 registrations. Thara added that 60% of these participants found jobs due to this programme. A majority of these individuals continued to be employed, she added in her speech.

R Ramesh and Malati Jeevanandam, two individuals who had found jobs during this programme also shared their experiences. Ramesh now works at a petrol pump and Malati works at SCARF’s pharmacy.

The event discussed the requirement for accommodative employers and the need to dispel stigma surrounding mental health conditions.