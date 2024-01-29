SCARF, Chennai’s pioneering mental health and dementia centre, completes 40 years

She also said, “There are different stakeholders like the spiritual leaders, panchayat leaders, school teachers, and village leaders, among others. All of them have to be sensitised to mental health issues. Otherwise a community mental health programme will not take off or sustain. SCARF is also involved in social rehabilitation in these districts where our staff help patients find jobs, help their children with school admissions, and so on.”

Dr R Padmavati, the director of SCARF, said that working with patients in need of mental health care has been a satisfying and fulfilling career. Having worked with SCARF since 1990, she said, “My work was mostly concerned with data collection and research but I have also worked with patients and their families to help them heal holistically. Seeing patients respond to the treatment and get a good outcome helps us continue doing the work we do.”

While SCARF has been working tirelessly to destigmatise the shame around mental illnesses and seeking care, both Thara and Padma are of the opinion that there is a long way to go. Thara said, “Women still take longer than men to get a mental illness diagnosis. I have seen several parents express concern about their daughters’ marriageability if word of them receiving psychiatric treatment got out.”

Thara also spoke about how several patients’ families perceive mental illnesses. “Only children with mental illnesses seem to receive any type of sympathy. At the same time, there are other parents who question why a mentally ill person does not act ‘abnormal’ all the time. The patient’s families' still fail to understand that a mentally ill patient need not exhibit symptoms all the time.”

In Padma’s view, there are very few clinics that provide the comprehensive care that SCARF is able to offer. She said, “The prevalence of mental health disorders has not changed much in the last decade. At SCARF, we have almost 10 new patients every week. Some of these patients may have gone anywhere between 2.5 to three years without treatment before coming to us.”

Society’s attitude towards mentally ill people continues to be concerning, Padma said. “People with mental illness are called derogatory names and there are unfair perceptions around their behaviour. Even when they are gainfully employed, their employers might not pay them what they are paying the others. While the attitude towards seeking treatment is gradually changing for the better, the same cannot be said about the attitude towards mentally ill people themselves.”