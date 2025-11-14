SC refuses to entertain Tamil Nadu’s plea against Karnataka’s Mekedatu dam project

The Supreme Court on Thursday, November 13, refused to entertain an application filed by the Tamil Nadu government opposing Karnataka's plan to construct the Mekedatu dam on the Cauvery river.

A Bench comprising Chief Justice of India BR Gavai, Justice K Vinod Chandran and Justice NV Anjaria observed that Tamil Nadu’s challenge to the Central Water Commission’s (CWC) decision to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the project was “premature”. The Court noted that the plan would be approved only after the State’s objections were examined, along with the views of expert bodies such as the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) and the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA).

The court said that in such matters, it would only guide the Central Water Commission (CWC) and would not intervene directly.

It added that if the DPR for the project was approved, Tamil Nadu and other affected parties would be free to pursue measures as per the law. The bench also said that Karnataka is bound by the Supreme Court’s earlier directives on water-sharing and must release water to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry irrespective of the project.

On September 21, 2023, the Supreme Court had directed Karnataka to release 5,000 cubic feet per second (cusecs) of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to reporters in the premises of Vidhana Soudha on Thursday in Bengaluru, Shivakumar said, “The Supreme Court’s dismissal of Tamil Nadu’s petition against the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the Mekedatu project is like receiving justice from the judiciary.”

“As per the court’s directions, Tamil Nadu will continue to receive its rightful share of water. Hence, we will move forward with the project. It is being built on our land and funded by our own resources. When water scarcity arises, this balancing reservoir will help ensure water release to Tamil Nadu. This is a victory for the people of Bengaluru. The project will also benefit people coming from other states, including Tamil Nadu. I appeal to Tamil Nadu to now cooperate with the project. Let us work together with a spirit of humanity,” Shivakumar said.

Reacting to the ruling, TN Minister for Water Resources Durai Murugan said that the state government would not allow any attempts by the Karnataka government to construct the dam against the rulings of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal and the Supreme Court. He said that the ruling had not given permission for the Mekedatu project and that it had only said that Tamil Nadu could address its concerns with the CWRC and CWMA.