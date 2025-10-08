SC quashes rape case against NTK chief Seeman after actor withdraws complaint

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, October 8, quashed the rape case against Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief Seeman after both parties agreed to end litigations between them. The case was registered in 2011 after allegations that Seeman cheated a female actor by promising to marry her. The duo were allegedly in a relationship between 2007 and 2011.

According to Live Law, the bench of Justice BV Nagarathna and Justice R Mahadevan noted that in his affidavit Seeman had tendered an unconditional apology and withdrawn allegations made against the actor. He also gave an undertaking that he will not contact her in any manner. The actor also filed an affidavit withdrawing her complaint and FIR against Seeman.

On September 12, the Supreme Court had suggested that Seeman tender an apology to the complainant for his remarks made against her. The court observed that they would consider quashing the FIR if he did so.

According to reports, the actor has also agreed not to make any statement against Seeman before any media, including digital or social media.

“The parties do not intend to continue any litigation. The respondent (actor) has also agreed to not to make any statement against the appellant before any media, including digital and or otherwise as well as social media…”

“We find that the interest of justice would be served if the impugned order is set aside,” the court said referring to the Madras High Court judgment that had refused to quash the FIR against Seeman.

“We say so for the reason that respondent no. 2 has stated in her affidavit that she would withdraw all complaints and FIR filed by her against the appellant. The FIR stands quashed,” the bench said, according to The Economic Times .

Senior Advocate Shadan Farasat representing the actor submitted that his client's decision to withdraw the complaint could be viewed as an apology to Seeman. He also urged Seeman’s party against making any remarks or statements against her client. To which the court said, “That we will make sure.”

In 2011, Seeman was booked under Sections 417 (cheating), 420 (cheating and dishonesty), 354 (assault against women), 376 (rape), and 506(1) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, read with Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act.