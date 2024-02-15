SC moots expert committee to look into Vedanta Sterlite reopening in Tamil Nadu

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, February 14, proposed the constitution of an expert committee to examine whether the Sterlite copper plant of Vedanta can be reopened in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu. The SC made this recommendation while hearing a plea by the Tamil Nadu government to permanently shut down the copper plant which according to the TN Pollution Control Board was polluting groundwater in the region. The SC observed that they should be a balance between the private corporate interests and the public interest at large.

The committee may have representatives of the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI), Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, the Central Pollution Control Board, and three nationally-renowned experts on environmental science as its members, the Court said.

The committee will be mandated to look into whether the copper unit can exist in Thoothukudi, and if so, what conditions can it be subjected to before being allowed to operate.