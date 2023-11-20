SC directs Senthil Balaji to submit medical reports, adjourns bail hearing till Nov 28

The High Court accepted the ED's contention that being an influential person he could tamper with evidence and influence witnesses if released from custody.

The special leave petition filed before the top court said that during the custody period, Balaji underwent a major by-pass surgery in June at Chennai’s Cauvery Hospital and is still under medication.

"Despite the medications that are being taken under the care of Puzhal Prison Hospital, his recovery is very slow and still suffering from chest discomfort, pain and discomfort on the left leg (surgical side). He was advised by the doctors not to sit or stand for a long time. A numbness is occurring in the legs of the petitioner often, which requires further treatment," said the plea filed through advocate Misha Rastogi.

The petition said that the High Court erroneously dismissed the bail petition filed by Balaji under section 439 of the CrPC read with 45(1) of PML (Prevention of Money Laundering) Act.

Before his arrest by central sleuths, Balaji was in charge of Power and Excise Departments in the Tamil Nadu government.