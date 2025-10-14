SC directs notices to be served to Union, TN govts on petition seeking decommissioning Mullaperiyar dam

The Supreme Court, on Monday, October 13, directed notices to be issued to the Union government and the State of Tamil Nadu on a petition seeking decommissioning of the century-old Mullaperiyar dam in Kerala and construction of a new dam at the same site. The petition was filed by a Kerala-based organisation, Save Kerala Brigade and it was the Bench of Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran that directed the notices to be issued.

Gavai remarked that Mullaperiyar dam is one of the oldest dams. Senior Advocate V Giri, appearing for the petitioner concurred and submitted that it was 130 years old. However, he pointed to the problems with the dam. "But the life of about 10 million people are at the risk of loss," he said. He further pointed out that, "but you have to explain what exactly is the problem because if another dam is built then Tamil Nadu water...?"

The Mullaperiyar Dam, constructed by the British over a century ago, has long been a source of friction between Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Kerala has repeatedly raised safety concerns, citing the dam’s age and structural vulnerability, while Tamil Nadu maintains that the dam is structurally sound and safe. Although the dam and its catchment area lie within Kerala, the reservoir’s water is vital for Tamil Nadu, serving as a lifeline for five districts in the state.

In a landmark 2014 ruling, the Supreme Court upheld Tamil Nadu’s position, declaring the dam safe while directing that the water level in the reservoir be maintained at 142 feet. The Court also established a supervisory committee to oversee the dam’s management. Tamil Nadu has consistently advocated for the safety of the dam and sought measures to strengthen its structure.

Kerala, however, has continued to argue that the dam poses a significant risk and should eventually be decommissioned, keeping the dispute alive despite Supreme Court interventions and ongoing supervisory mechanisms. It’s at this time a fresh directive has come from the apex court.