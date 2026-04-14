‘Savukku’ Shankar granted 3-day parole to attend mother’s final rites

YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar has been granted a three-day parole by the Greater Chennai police to attend the final rites of his mother, Kamala, who passed away on Monday, April 13. The parole was sanctioned after a petition was submitted by Shankar’s counsel. The final rites will be conducted on April 14 on Hosur Main Road in Bengaluru.

According to reports, the temporary leave is effective from 8 pm on April 13, 2026, until 8 pm on April 16, 2026.

Police said that Shankar will be escorted from Puzhal Central Prison-II with security to the funeral venue. He will be brought back and lodged in the prison upon the expiry of the parole period. The leave is subject to specific conditions to ensure security during transit and his stay in Bengaluru, police said.

Shankar has been detained under the Tamil Nadu Goondas Act of 1982 following the expiry of his interim bail. He was arrested on Wednesday, April 8, after he allegedly failed to comply with a Madras High Court order requiring him to surrender upon the expiry of his interim bail.

Kamala had been a strong supporter of her son, fighting for his release. Earlier, she had approached the High Court with a habeas corpus petition and sought specialised medical treatment for him, as he is a cardiac patient.

Kamala is also the mother-in-law of former IAS officer and Congress leader Sasikant Senthil. Expressing sorrow over her demise, he said she passed away while undergoing treatment at St. John’s Hospital.

“She was a woman of immense strength, kindness, and sacrifice — a mother who raised her children through great struggles, with unwavering love and dignity. Her life stands as a quiet tribute to the countless women who hold families together with courage and selflessness,” he wrote.