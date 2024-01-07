Sasi Mohan, Bhukya Sneha Priya appointed SPs of Tamil Nadu anti-terror squads

In a major reshuffle of IPS officers in Tamil Nadu for the year 2024, Sasi Mohan and Bhukya Sneha Priya have been appointed as the first Superintendents of Police (SPs) of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS). The state’s Home Department has also announced the promotions and transfers of 46 other IPS officers in the state. As per the order dated January 7, 17 IPS officers are getting promoted.

IPS officer V Sasi Mohan, who served as the SP of ‘Q’ Branch CID in Chennai, has been appointed the SP of Coimbatore ATS; and IPS officer Bhukya Sneha Priya, who was the Deputy Commissioner of Police in Madurai North (Law and Order), has been appointed the SP of ATS in Chennai. Chief Minister MK Stalin, in April 2023, had announced the formation of an anti-terrorism squad in the Tamil Nadu Police Intelligence Wing.

R Tamil Chandran, Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Crime against Women and Children in Chennai, has been promoted as Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) in the same wing. Ziaul Haque, who was the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) in Villupuram, has been appointed as the DIG of Thanjavur. Ziaul Haque led the team that investigated the Kallakurichi student death case.

Disha Mittal, who was the DIG of Technical Services in Chennai, has been transferred as the DIG of Villupuram.