Sarath Kumar’s AISMK joins NDA alliance

The All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi announced on Wednesday, March 6 that it has joined the NDA alliance. Announcing the decision, AISMK chief Sarath Kumar said in a statement that he decided to join the alliance for “Narendra Modi to make his third term as PM to develop the country and for better governance.”
“BJP's Tamil Nadu incharge Aravind Menon met me in person on Feb 28 regarding having an alliance with my party All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi. After the first round of discussion was over, on March 5, Union Minister of State, L Murugan, national secretary and former MLA H Raja, and Arvind Mohan met me for the second round of alliance discussion. The discussion went very smoothly,” the statement read.
“As parties are higher authorities, district secretaries, executives gave me authority to make decisions regarding the ensuing elections, I decided to join hands with Narendra Modi to make his third term as PM to develop the country and for better governance.” it added.
BJP’s Tamil Nadu state President, K Annamalai also took to social media in welcoming the actor turned politician. He said, “Having full faith in the activities of the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, for ten years of corruption-free and honest government, and inspired by the projects carried out by our Prime Minister for the sake of national welfare and unity, I am pleased to welcome the founder of the All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi Party, Annan Sarath Kumar, on behalf of BJP Tamil Nadu.”
Before launching his own party AISMK in 2007, Sarath Kumar had been with the DMK and AIADMK. His party won two seats from Tenkasi and Nanguneri in 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly election when he was part of AIADMK alliance, Sarath had contested and won from Tenkasi. However, in the 2016 Assembly elections when he contested from Tiruchendur, he lost the polls.