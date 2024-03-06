Sarath Kumar’s AISMK joins NDA alliance

The All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi announced on Wednesday, March 6 that it has joined the NDA alliance. Announcing the decision, AISMK chief Sarath Kumar said in a statement that he decided to join the alliance for “Narendra Modi to make his third term as PM to develop the country and for better governance.”

“BJP's Tamil Nadu incharge Aravind Menon met me in person on Feb 28 regarding having an alliance with my party All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi. After the first round of discussion was over, on March 5, Union Minister of State, L Murugan, national secretary and former MLA H Raja, and Arvind Mohan met me for the second round of alliance discussion. The discussion went very smoothly,” the statement read.