Sanatana Dharma row: Mamata disapproves of Udhayanidhi Stalin’s comments

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday, September 4, disapproved of the recent comments by Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sanatan Dharma, saying all should be careful of making any comment that might hurt the sentiments of the people of any religion. "I am not quite clear on why and on what grounds he made such comments. He is a junior politician. So I do not want to exactly condemn what he said. But at the same I would like to say that everyone should be careful of the comments that he or she makes that might hurt the sentiments of the people of any religion," she said.