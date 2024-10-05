Samsung Workers’ strike: Left parties protest against TN police, seek Govt’s intervention

As per the police more than 900 agitating workers have been detained for their protests. Condemning the police’s actions, leaders of the trade union told TOI that the police are being used by Samsung to “repress” the protesters.

The Samsung India Thozhilalar Sangam, affiliated with the CPI(M)’s Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), also moved the Madras High Court on September 30. The union reportedly was not granted registration under the Act even 85 days after their application was submitted. The Union has further said in its petition that registration should have been granted 45 days from the date of application (June 25 in this case), as per labour laws in the state. The Madras High Court has now given the state government time until mid October to decide on the matter.

Meanwhile, several rounds of talks have also failed between the CITU, the state government and Samsung India in September.