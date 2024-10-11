Samsung workers strike: CITU writes to CM Stalin demanding his intervention

The Centre for Indian Trade Unions (CITU) wrote to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on October 10, demanding his direct intervention in the ongoing strike by Samsung India workers on Sriperumbudur.

CITU has also slammed the actions of the state government and police and called them contrary to Madras High Court’s directions upholding the workers’ democratic right to mobilise and agitate. The police have removed the pandal (tents), and arrested CITU national vice president A Soundarajan and president of SIWU (Samsung India Workers Union) E Muthukumar along with other workers who were staging a peaceful dharna. The letter also says that such actions are “tantamount to indulging the employer company in its arrogant denial of basic rights to the workers while claiming itself above all the laws of the land.”

CITU also pointed out in the letter that denying registration to the SIWU went against the provisions of the Trade Union Act. The letter further alleged that Samsung’s refusal to recognise the union also goes against the Industrial Disputes Act.”

The letter adds: “Samsung’s refusal to recognise the Union, and discuss the issue with representatives, violates the law of the land and ILO Convention CO87: The Freedom of Association and Protection of Right to Organize and Convention CO98: The Right to Organize & Collective Bargaining.”

The letter comes at a time when DMK’s allies in the state- the CPI(M) and VCK- are set to meet Stalin in person also demanding his direct involvement. Further, both parties have been openly critical of the state government’s actions so far.

As mentioned, police dismantled the tents where the workers were carrying out the strike, despite a Madras High Court order allowing them to continue their peaceful protests. On October 9, police arrested 8 Samsung workers including SIWU general secretary P Ellan in a midnight crackdown. The following day the Court heard a habeas corpus petition filed by Muthukumar on the allegations that the eight men had been illegally detained. While closing the case, the Court emphasised its earlier order allowing the workers to continue their strike peacefully.