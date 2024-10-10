Samsung strike: Uncomfortable silence around protest site as police continue crackdown

Two employees, however, managed to hide themselves from the police at a nearby restaurant. On the condition of anonymity, one worker said, “I came to attend the protest. When I stepped out after eating breakfast, there was a huge deployment of police personnel. I don’t know why they are looking at us as if we are terrorists.”

By afternoon though, the restaurant was filled with policemen, and the workers were nowhere to be found.

One police officer explained the developments of the protest in detail when asked about what’s happening. “The only way to end this [protest] is if the union is recognised by the labour department ,” he said, in a matter-of-fact manner.

The registration of the union is the main demand of hundreds of Samsung’s Sriperumbudur factory workers who have been protesting since September 9. In July this year, as many as 1,500 employees out of around 1,700 who work at the plant signed up to become members of the Samsung India Thozhilalar Sangam, also known as the Samsung India Workers Union (SIWU), affiliated to the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU). They submitted the paperwork online with the state labour department on July 25.



According to the law, the union must be registered within 45 days of sending the application to the Labour department. But the workers heard no word from the government for much longer than the stipulated time, triggering the protests.

Their demands also included approval of wage revisions, and formulation of better working hours. After the intervention of the Tamil Nadu government, a three member committee consisting of Industries Minister TRB Rajaa, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Minister TM Anbarasan, and Labour Welfare Minister CV Ganesan held talks with the company and the striking employees. At the end of a 12-hour marathon meeting on October 7, Samsung India agreed to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with some of its workers, the CITU has announced that the strike will continue because their key demand — the registration and recognition of the newly formed SIWU — was not accepted.