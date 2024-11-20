Samba paddy cultivation in TN's delta districts hit due to heavy rain

Samba paddy cultivation in Tamil Nadu's Delta districts, often referred to as the state's rice bowl, has been affected due to heavy rain.

Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, and Nagapattinam have been receiving heavy rainfall over the past few days, inundating fields.

On Tuesday, Sembanarkoil in Mayiladuthurai recorded 68 mm of rainfall, while Mayiladuthurai town received 51 mm. In Tiruvarur district, Nannilam recorded 59 mm of rain, and Needamangalam received 47.7 mm.

Murugesan Perumal, a 52-year-old farmer from Thanjavur, reported that the heavy rain has flooded samba paddy fields, destroying thousands of acres of crops.

He attributed the inundation primarily to the lack of proper de-silting of irrigation canals.

"The Ottai Vaical canal, which functions as both an irrigation channel and a stormwater drain, has not been properly de-silted, leading to extensive damage," he said.

Farmers revealed that about 500 acres of farmland connected to the Ottai Vaical canal submerged due to vegetation overgrowth and accumulated silt.

Krishnaswamy, a farmer from Kumbakonam, expressed frustration, saying, "We have been complaining about the lack of de-silting for a long time."

Now, with the northeast monsoon lashing the region, the inundation has destroyed crops. If the rain continues for a few more days, the entire samba paddy crop will be wiped out.

Samba paddy is typically cultivated on about 18 lakh acres in Tamil Nadu's Delta districts. This year's heavy rain submerged a significant portion of the crops, raising concerns among farmers.

Farmer association leader M. Pandian said, "The heavy northeast monsoon has caused severe water stagnation in paddy fields. This is due to the poor maintenance of canals. If the inundation continues, the losses will be catastrophic."

In 2023-24, there was already a 40 per cent drop in samba paddy production in the Delta districts due to a deficit in the northeast monsoon. However, this year, despite adequate rainfall, the lack of proper de-silting and drainage can lead to severe crop damage, leaving farmers distressed.