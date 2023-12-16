Salem Modern Theatres row: Minister says no plan to erect statue near arch

Tamil Nadu Highways Minister EV Velu has said that the state government has no plan to erect any statue or undertake any project near the memorial arch in front of the Modern Theatres in Salem. The minister’s remark comes a day after a controversy erupted on Friday, December 15, when a realtor named Ravi Varma and his family held a press meet alleging that the land on which the arch stands belongs to them, and that they were under pressure to transfer the land ownership so that the state could build a statue of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi. Velu denied the allegations and said that the arch was constructed on a piece of land that belonged to the State Highways Department.

Velu said the government only wants to preserve the old arch at the entrance of the Modern Theatres. Responding to the allegation that the government wanted to erect a Karunanidhi statue at the entrance of the arch, he insisted that the government had no such plans.

The Modern Theatres Studio was located on a plot spanning 8.9 acres in Salem, before being converted into multiple real estate plots. The site is located at survey number 8 of Kannankurichi village on the Salem-Yercaud Highway.