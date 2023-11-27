Rust, sand in North Chennai’s drinking water, residents say authorities indifferent

North Chennai’s Kodungaiyur residents have raised complaints of contaminated water and alleged that the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) officials have been ignoring the issue. The water that the densely populated Muthamizh Nagar residents in Kodungaiyur region have been receiving for the last few years is often mixed with rust particles, red sand, and other sediments, residents alleged.
LM Jai Ganesh, a resident of Muthamizh Nagar’s eighth block, told TNM that the area rarely gets clean water. “Most of the blocks here get reddish-brown water in the water pumps because of rusty sediments. We have complained multiple times to the metro water officials, but they are yet to offer a permanent solution,” Jai alleged.
He added that the residents are unable to use the water from their borewells as the water in the area contains high levels of salt. “We are being forced to buy water cans that are sold at Rs 30 per can, in addition to the water tax that we pay. It is not affordable for several families including mine because we are working class people,” he added.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Jai wrote, “Drinking Water supplied by Metro water to North Chennai people is getting mixed with red sand and dirt. Years are passing but the issue remains the same.” He also said that the Corporation would never get away with supplying unclean water to posh areas in the city like they are getting away with in Kodungaiyur region.
The local ward councillor S Jeevan, said, “When CMWSSB opens supply, the water comes out in full force and is mostly clean. But once the supply is closed and residents try to pump out water it comes with sedimented waste.” Jeevan further added that the problem is recurring because of the old pipes that carry water in these areas. “They need to be changed. Funds have been allocated for this purpose but the work cannot commence until the end of this year,” he said.
The concerned Assistant Engineer of Metro water didn't respond to TNM’s requests for comment.