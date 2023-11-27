Rust, sand in North Chennai’s drinking water, residents say authorities indifferent

North Chennai’s Kodungaiyur residents have raised complaints of contaminated water and alleged that the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) officials have been ignoring the issue. The water that the densely populated Muthamizh Nagar residents in Kodungaiyur region have been receiving for the last few years is often mixed with rust particles, red sand, and other sediments, residents alleged.

LM Jai Ganesh, a resident of Muthamizh Nagar’s eighth block, told TNM that the area rarely gets clean water. “Most of the blocks here get reddish-brown water in the water pumps because of rusty sediments. We have complained multiple times to the metro water officials, but they are yet to offer a permanent solution,” Jai alleged.

He added that the residents are unable to use the water from their borewells as the water in the area contains high levels of salt. “We are being forced to buy water cans that are sold at Rs 30 per can, in addition to the water tax that we pay. It is not affordable for several families including mine because we are working class people,” he added.