RSS-linked organisation says DMK has 'financial ties’ with churches, wants IT dept prob

Days before Tamil Nadu goes to the polls, a complaint to the Income Tax Department alleging financial links between church bodies and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has sparked fresh controversy in the state.

The complaint, filed by RSS-linked Legal Rights Observatory (LRO), seeks an inquiry into “suspicious transactions” allegedly running into hundreds of crores. The organisation has claimed that funds were routed from the DMK to the Tamil Nadu Catholic Bishops’ Conference to secure public backing for Chief Minister MK Stalin.

The allegations surfaced after similar claims were made by an RSS-affiliated publication. The controversy has been further fuelled by DMK’s visible outreach to sections of the Christian clergy.

On April 19, a delegation of bishops met Stalin and expressed support for the DMK-led alliance. While opposition leaders described the meeting as evidence of coordinated backing from church institutions, the DMK maintained that such engagements are part of routine democratic outreach to different communities.

Reports of pamphlets critical of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) being distributed during Sunday prayers in parts of the state added to the row. The pamphlets were said to have been issued by multiple Christian organisations, including the Tamil Nadu Bishops’ Council.

Earlier in April, representatives of Christian groups publicly extended support to the DMK and its allies. At a gathering in Chennai, CSI Zion Church chairman Raja Freeman said minority communities stood firmly behind the ruling party and expressed confidence in its return to power.

The Tamil Nadu Bishops’ Council and allied organisations have also appealed to voters, particularly Christians, to support parties that uphold secular values, warning of what they described as growing communal threats.

In a detailed statement, the council criticised Union goverment policies including the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), labour reforms and the National Education Policy (NEP). They alleged that these measures had adversely affected minority communities.

The statement also raised concerns about restrictions under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) and accused the BJP of promoting a “one nation, one culture” framework. It praised the DMK government for maintaining communal harmony and implementing welfare schemes, while acknowledging certain shortcomings in governance.

At the same time, the council distanced itself from newer political forces such as actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), urging people not to split votes. It called on voters to prioritise parties committed to social justice, constitutional values and secularism.

The BJP has approached the Election Commission of India (ECI) over the reported distribution of pamphlets in churches. Party spokesperson ANS Prasad called the development a serious concern and urged the ECI to examine whether such actions violated provisions of the Representation of the People Act, particularly those related to appeals based on religion.

He also sought an inquiry into the role of the Tamil Nadu Bishops’ Council and called for scrutiny under the FCRA. The BJP has also demanded the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT). The Election Commission has not yet responded officially to the allegations.

Meanwhile, Vijay carried out a symbolic, speech-free roadshow in his Trichy East constituency. He also visited St Antony’s Church on Wireless Road, Noorul Hudha Mosque in KK Nagar, and the Pachanachiyamman Temple in Kottapattu, offering prayers at each site. At the church, moving up the aisle on his knees while praying. At the temple, he prostrated himself before the deity.

Video footage of the church visit went viral, triggering a political row. DMK Rajya Sabha MP P Wilson called it a “photo-op” and added that such outreach “will not make Christians trust you.”

Wilson also said, “Where were you when they burnt churches, arrested priests and nuns on fake charges, and disturbed Christmas and Easter masses with hooligans? When the BJP brought the draconian FCRA Amendment Act to liquidate Christian missionaries and seize their properties, did you remember your duty? What prevented you from speaking out?”

Trichy East is considered politically significant due to its sizeable minority and working-class population. The seat is seen as crucial for minority votes.