Rs 7.36 cr missing in TN DyCM Udhayanidhi’s poll affidavit: IT dept

The Income Tax department reportedly sought additional time on April 21 from the Madras High Court to file a detailed report on alleged discrepancies in Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s financial statements filed alongside his election affidavit.

According to Hindustan Times, the IT department told the court in its preliminary report that Udhayanidhi failed to disclose an investment of Rs 7.36 crore from his film production company, Red Giant Movies. This same amount had been disclosed in his 2021 election affidavit.

The department reportedly alleged that he has instead declared an investment of Rs 2.63 in Red Giant Movies in the name of his wife, Kiruthiga Udayanidhi, in the 2026 affidavit. The department also told the court that Kiruthiga had not filed IT returns for the year 2025-26.

Arguing that without the required documents, further investigation was not possible, the department reportedly sought additional time to submit its report. The bench, comprising Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan, has granted 4 weeks, as per Live Law.