Rs 2,500 for homemakers, free LPG cylinders: What TVK manifesto 2026 promises

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) released its election manifesto on April 16. Among the key promises are a monthly assistance of Rs 2,500 for homemakers, 200 units of free electricity per household and six free LPG cylinders annually.

Women’s groups have been promised Rs 5 lakh in interest-free loans.

The party has also proposed unemployment aid of Rs 4,000 for graduates and has promised to create 5 lakh paid internships and 5 lakh new government jobs.

Hundred special residential schools, Rs 20,000 higher education loans and Rs 15,000 for mothers of students have also been promised.

Senior citizens, widows and persons with disabilities are to receive Rs 3,000 per month. Pension coverage for 15 lakh beneficiaries has also been promised.

The manifesto promises interest-free loans of up to Rs 5 lakh for women. Marriage assistance of one sovereign of gold and a silk saree for brides has also been promised.

The TVK has said free house pattas on government land will be granted to those who don’t have any.

In the healthcare sector, the party has promised free annual health check-ups and Rs 25 lakh medical insurance.

For development, the TVK has promised an ‘AI city’ and ‘AI universities' along with a Ministry for AI. In education, the party has promised free residential schools for Classes 6 to 12.

For farmers, the manifesto includes annual investment assistance of Rs 15,000 for land-owning farmers, crop loan waivers, Minimum Support Price (MSP) of Rs 3,000 per quintal of paddy, Rs 4,500 per tonne for sugarcane and 5 lakh solar pumps.

Fishermen have been promised Rs 27,000 during the lean season, a minimum support price for fish and accident insurance coverage of Rs 25 lakh.

A monthly pension of Rs 3,000 for the elderly, widows and persons with disabilities has been promised.

Anganwadi workers have been promised Rs 18,000 per month. Sanitation workers have been promised Rs 10,000. Government employees with over 20 years of service have been promised a retirement benefit of Rs 15 lakh.

The party has also promised a ‘drug-free Tamil Nadu’ initiative and Rs 15,000 crore support for MSMEs. The TVK has also promised to build a USD 1.5 trillion state economy by 2036 and to issue business licenses within 21 days.

Further, the TVK has said that the public will be able to decide what schemes 10% of budgetary allocations can be used for. The party has not specified how this will be carried out.