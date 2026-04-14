‘Rs 10,000 per vote’: TVK’s Aadhav Arjuna alleges cash-for-votes by DMK

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam’s Election Campaign general secretary and Villivakkam candidate Aadhav Arjuna, on Monday, April 13, 2026, approached the Chennai District Election Office, alleging that DMK candidate Karthik Mohan was distributing Rs 10,000 per vote in the constituency through councillors.

He alleged that Karthik Mohan was “openly distributing Rs 10,000 in cash to each voter, with the assistance of Corporation councillor KP Jain of ward 94 and DMK ward 97 Area Secretary Vasu.”

The TVK leader alleged that Rs 100 crore of cash had been brought into the constituency and safely kept at the residence of DMK party functionaries.

“If these illegal activities continue unchecked, it would make a mockery of the democratic process and there will not be a level playing field for all the candidates. Additionally, our party workers who attempted to prevent such unlawful practices have been subjected to threats and criminal intimidation by rowdy elements, engaged by Karthik Mohan, KP Jain, and Vasu,” he wrote in his complaint, according to The Hindu.

The TVK leader faces a tough challenge as Villivakam has been a DMK strong-hold. The constituency is witnessing a three-cornered fight with the entry of Vijay’s TVK.

Aadhav Arjuna was associated with the DMK until 2021. He later joined the VCK party under Thol Thirumavalavan. However, he was suspended from the party in 2024 for his criticism against the DMK, VCK’s ally.